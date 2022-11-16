Blinken in Call With Aliyev Urges Adherence to Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev urged him to maintain the ceasefire with Armenia and limit any provocations, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"He urged President Aliyev to maintain the ceasefire and limit provocations, while exploring confidence building measures with Armenia to set the stage for peace," Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken underscored US support for the peace process and urged the two sides to schedule further talks, as agreed in Washington, Price added.