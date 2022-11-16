UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Call With Aliyev Urges Adherence To Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Blinken in Call With Aliyev Urges Adherence to Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev urged him to maintain the ceasefire with Armenia and limit any provocations, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev urged him to maintain the ceasefire with Armenia and limit any provocations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"He urged President Aliyev to maintain the ceasefire and limit provocations, while exploring confidence building measures with Armenia to set the stage for peace," Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken underscored US support for the peace process and urged the two sides to schedule further talks, as agreed in Washington, Price added.

Related Topics

Washington Armenia Price

Recent Stories

Belarusian State Security on Alert for January Pro ..

Belarusian State Security on Alert for January Provocations

1 minute ago
 AJK- DWP approves 26 projects worth Rs. 7.384 bill ..

AJK- DWP approves 26 projects worth Rs. 7.384 billion

2 minutes ago
 Strict monitoring of flour supply being ensured: D ..

Strict monitoring of flour supply being ensured: DC

2 minutes ago
 You are non-entity, Marriyum reminds Imran of his ..

You are non-entity, Marriyum reminds Imran of his political status

2 minutes ago
 Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating ..

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating Thaw in NATO-Russia Relations ..

4 minutes ago
 168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.