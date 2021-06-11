(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he shared the United States' concern about the situation in Hong Kong and urged Beijing to stop its alleged campaign against Taiwan, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he shared the United States' concern about the situation in Hong Kong and urged Beijing to stop its alleged campaign against Taiwan, the State Department said on Friday.

"The Secretary underscored the US concern over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. He also called on Beijing to cease its pressure campaign against Taiwan and peacefully resolve cross-Strait issues," the State Department said in a release.