Blinken in Call With Ethiopian Premier Calls to for Tigray Troop Withdrawal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in telephone talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed advocated for the pullout of forces by Ethiopia and Eritrea from the Tigray region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today to reiterate the United States' grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crisis in the country, including the growing risk of famine in Ethiopia's Tigray region as well as ongoing insecurity in other parts of the country," Price said. "The Secretary pressed for Ethiopia's and Eritrea's commitments to withdraw Eritrean troops from Tigray to be implemented immediately, in full, and in a verifiable manner."

Blinken emphasized that the Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces in Tigray are adding to the deteriorating humanitarian situation as well as committing human rights abuses, Price went on to say.

"The Secretary also stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to end hostilities immediately," Price said. "Secretary Blinken welcomed the joint Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights investigation in Tigray to document human rights abuses and stressed the need for justice and accountability measures to hold those responsible to account."

Blinken also revealed that US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa would visit Ethiopia in the coming days, Price concluded.

Armed conflict between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government started last November after the TPLF attacked and stole weapons from an Ethiopia military base in order to arm an anti-government militia in the region. The conflict has since caused much displacement and food insecurity in the Tigray, while also making it more difficult for international organizations to provide aid to people affected by the crises.