Blinken In Call With Haitian Prime Minister Says US To Support Peace After Assassination

Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:40 AM

Blinken in Call With Haitian Prime Minister Says US to Support Peace After Assassination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph reiterated the United States is committed to help support peace and security in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph today.

Secretary Blinken extended condolences to the family and loved ones of President Moïse and to the people of Haiti," price said on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security."

Claude Joseph said earlier on Wednesday that Moise was killed by a group of unidentified gunmen at his private residence overnight. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

