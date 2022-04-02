Blinken in Call With Kuleba Emphasizes 'Unyielding' Support for Ukraine - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underscored unyielding support for Kiev and praised its commitment to diplomacy, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Friday.

"The Secretary emphasized the United States' unyielding and steadfast support for Ukraine, and lauded Ukraine's commitment to engaging in diplomacy," Price said. "He stressed that the United States, Allies, and partners will continue to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities committed in Ukraine."