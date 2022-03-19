Blinken in Call With Kuleba Reiterates Robust US Support to Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba reiterated the robust support the United States committed to provide to Kiev through security, humanitarian, and economic assistance, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm the United States' steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a press release on Friday. "The Secretary reiterated robust US support for the people of Ukraine through security, humanitarian, and economic assistance."