UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken In Call With Lavrov Discussed Need For New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Discussed Need for New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call discussed the necessity for new arms control deals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the New START extension and the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia's nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China," Price said in a statement after the call.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Price All From

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Fertilizer imports drops 24.84% in first half of F ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest two peddlers

9 minutes ago

Sweden, Denmark to develop digital vaccine 'passpo ..

9 minutes ago

Dupont surprises the stars in Etoile de Besseges s ..

9 minutes ago

US Charges 3 Brokers With Defrauding 17,000 Invest ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.