Blinken in Call With Lavrov Discussed Need for New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call discussed the necessity for new arms control deals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the New START extension and the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia's nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China," Price said in a statement after the call.