UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken In Call With Lavrov Discussed Need For New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Discussed Need for New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call discussed the necessity for new arms control deals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty] extension and the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia's nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China," Price said in a statement after the call.

Blinken, he added, also raised allegations related to hacks, election meddling, and the treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny - accusations which Russian officials have vigorously denied. Biden reiterated US resolve to protect its citizens and act firmly in response to Russian actions, according to Price.

The US top diplomat also called for the release of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so that they are able to return home to their families in the United States, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Price United States February All From Agreement Top Arsenal Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

26 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

21 minutes ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

21 minutes ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

21 minutes ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.