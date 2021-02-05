Blinken in Call With Lavrov Discussed Need for New Arms Control Agreements - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call discussed the necessity for new arms control deals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty] extension and the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia's nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China," Price said in a statement after the call.

Blinken, he added, also raised allegations related to hacks, election meddling, and the treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny - accusations which Russian officials have vigorously denied. Biden reiterated US resolve to protect its citizens and act firmly in response to Russian actions, according to Price.

The US top diplomat also called for the release of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so that they are able to return home to their families in the United States, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.