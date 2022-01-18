UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Call With Lavrov Notes Importance Of Continuing Diplomacy To Defuse Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Continuing Diplomacy to Defuse Tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday underscored the need to continue diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions following three rounds of security talks last week, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday underscored the need to continue diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions following three rounds of security talks last week, the State Department said.

"They discussed the January 10 Strategic Stability Dialogue, January 12 NATO-Russia Council, and January 13 OSCE Permanent Council meetings," spokesman Ned price said in a readout. "The Secretary stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions surrounding the deeply troubling Russian military build-up in and near Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Price January

Recent Stories

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive poli ..

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive policy for transgenders: MPA Asia ..

3 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalp ..

Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur

4 seconds ago
 KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in ..

KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in City

6 seconds ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job quota for transgenders

7 seconds ago
 Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

9 seconds ago
 Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held ..

Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held at JPMC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.