Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Continuing Diplomacy to Defuse Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday underscored the need to continue diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions following three rounds of security talks last week, the State Department said.

"They discussed the January 10 Strategic Stability Dialogue, January 12 NATO-Russia Council, and January 13 OSCE Permanent Council meetings," spokesman Ned price said in a readout. "The Secretary stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions surrounding the deeply troubling Russian military build-up in and near Ukraine."