Blinken in Call With Lavrov Raised Navalny, Hacking Allegations - US State Dept.

Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised allegations related to hacks, election meddling, and the treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The Secretary raised Russian interference in the 2020 United States election, its military aggression in Ukraine and Georgia, the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny, and the SolarWinds incident, among other issues," Price said in a statement.

Russian officials have vigorously denied each of the allegations.

