Blinken In Call With Polish Counterpart Emphasizes Security Cooperation - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau stressed the importance of bilateral security cooperation, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of Polish-American security cooperation to NATO and the Transatlantic Community and thanked the Foreign Minister for Poland's steadfast partnership," Price said in a readout.

Blinken also said he looks forward to working with Poland on a wide range of global and regional challenges.

On February 11, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Poland's Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak discussed the bilateral strategic partnership between the two nations in another telephone conversation.

More Stories From World

