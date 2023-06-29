Open Menu

Blinken In Call With S. Africa's Pandor Lauds Mediation Effort, Stresses Kiev's Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Blinken in Call With S. Africa's Pandor Lauds Mediation Effort, Stresses Kiev's Peace Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor praised Africa's mediation efforts on Ukraine and highlighted Washington's commitment to Kiev's vision of peace, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor regarding the recent visit to Ukraine and Russia by a seven-nation delegation of African leaders," Miller said in a readout. "Secretary Blinken welcomed the delegation's efforts and emphasized the strength of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine's vision of a lasting and durable peace to end Russia's brutal and unprovoked war."

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia Washington Visit Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

3 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

7 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

7 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World