WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor praised Africa's mediation efforts on Ukraine and highlighted Washington's commitment to Kiev's vision of peace, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor regarding the recent visit to Ukraine and Russia by a seven-nation delegation of African leaders," Miller said in a readout. "Secretary Blinken welcomed the delegation's efforts and emphasized the strength of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine's vision of a lasting and durable peace to end Russia's brutal and unprovoked war."