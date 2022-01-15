(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong condemned North Korea's recent missile launches as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong," Price said in a press release on Friday. "Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the US-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launches, which were in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."