Blinken in Call With Saudi Top Diplomat Condemns Attacks From Iran-Aligned Groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Arabia's top diplomat Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and denounced the recent attacks against the country's oil facilities from Iran-aligned groups, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region," Price said. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed their close cooperation to support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Griffiths and US Special Envoy Lenderking to end the conflict in Yemen, starting with the need for all parties to commit to a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid."