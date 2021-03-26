UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:46 AM

Blinken in Call With Yemen's Prime Minister Stresses Need for Ceasefire - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed spoke about the peace process in Yemen including the need for a ceasefire, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement after the call on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed spoke about the peace process in Yemen including the need for a ceasefire, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement after the call on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken welcomed the Republic of Yemen Government's support for a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and UN-led political talks and its continued engagement with UN Special Envoy Griffiths," Price said. "He [Secretary Blinken] stressed the need for a ceasefire and a durable and inclusive peace agreement to enable full economic recovery and to address the humanitarian crisis.

"

Blinken thanked Saeed for his authorization of the arrival of four ships with fuel at the Hudaydah port to mitigate the fuel shortage in Yemen, the statement added.

The secretary also encouraged Yemeni parties to work toward full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, according to the statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since August 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. However, the Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa.

