Blinken In Egypt To Push Gaza Ceasefire

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Blinken in Egypt to push Gaza ceasefire

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Cairo on Wednesday to try to salvage efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza that have been further complicated by a wave of deadly blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On his 10th trip to the middle East since the start of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago, Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and was expected to hold a press conference with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

He is not scheduled to visit other Arab capitals or Israel.

According to the US State Department, the objective of his visit was to address negotiation efforts with Egyptian officials.

