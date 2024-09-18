Blinken In Egypt To Push Gaza Ceasefire
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Cairo on Wednesday to try to salvage efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza that have been further complicated by a wave of deadly blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.
On his 10th trip to the middle East since the start of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago, Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and was expected to hold a press conference with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
He is not scheduled to visit other Arab capitals or Israel.
According to the US State Department, the objective of his visit was to address negotiation efforts with Egyptian officials.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Two dead in bombing of Colombian military base: army18 minutes ago
-
Kamindu Mendis half-century steadies Sri Lanka28 minutes ago
-
Struggling Roma sack De Rossi after poor start to campaign28 minutes ago
-
Italy's 1990 World Cup icon Schillaci dies aged 5938 minutes ago
-
EU court scraps 1.5-bn euro fine against Google48 minutes ago
-
Six million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi disaster: UNICEF58 minutes ago
-
Business activities soar at Sust Dry Port, boosting employment opportunities58 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah vows to punish Israel after deadly pager blasts1 hour ago
-
Russia condemns Lebanon pager blasts, warns of igniting tensions1 hour ago
-
EU court scraps 1.5-bn euro fine against Google2 hours ago
-
Iran accuses Israel of 'mass murder' after pager explosions2 hours ago
-
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka eyes China development2 hours ago