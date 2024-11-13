Open Menu

Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip On Ukraine After Trump Win

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Blinken in emergency Brussels trip on Ukraine after Trump win

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed Tuesday on an emergency trip to Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine with European allies in the race before Donald Trump takes the White House.

The top US diplomat under outgoing President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday "with his NATO and European Union counterparts to discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Trump's election on November 5, coupled with a political crisis in Germany, have escalated fears in Europe on the future of assistance for Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders.

Trump has in the past voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and scoffed at the $175 billion in US assistance committed for Ukraine since Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Marco Rubio, Trump's pick to succeed Blinken, in a recent interview said that the United States needs to acknowledge that the Ukraine war was a "stalemate" and should show "pragmatism" on future support.

Trump has boasted that he can end the war in a day, likely by forcing concessions of Ukraine, although Mike Waltz, his newly named national security advisor, has said that Trump may also pressure Putin.

The Washington Post reported that, since the election, Trump had already spoke to Putin by telephone and discouraged an escalation by Russia. The Kremlin denied the report.

Trump's victory came as Ukraine was already bracing for the impact of thousands of North Korean troops whom US intelligence say have been sent to fight for Russia, giving Moscow a greater edge.

On Tuesday, the US State Department said that Pyongyang's soldiers had begun "engaging in combat operations" alongside Russian forces.

The Biden administration has made clear it plans in its remaining weeks to push through the more than $9 billion of remaining funding appropriated by Congress for weapons and other security assistance to Ukraine.

"Our approach remains the same as it's been for the last two and a half years, which is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it is ultimately in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said at the weekend.

Mark Cancian, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, expected the United States to focus on sending vehicles, medical supplies and small-arms ammunition, which Ukraine needs and the United States can provide.

"I think between now and the end of the administration, they're going to try to ship everything they can that's available," Cancian said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Monday that Putin could take advantage of the US post-election transition to press his advantage.

"We don't have time to wait until spring," she said.

Trump in his first term aggressively pushed Europe to step up defense spending and questioned the fairness of NATO, the US-backed transatlantic alliance dating from the Cold War that has been robustly defended by Biden.

"It is safe to say that whatever approach the US leadership takes towards Ukraine, Europe will have to step up, and we will have to take the lead in supporting Ukraine's defense efforts and macro financial stability," said Olena Prokopenko of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump's win comes at arguably the worst possible time in terms of Europe's political and economic shape and its ability to promptly coordinate," she said.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington White House German European Union Vehicles Trump Germany Brussels Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Same Alliance Lead United States Turkish Lira May November Congress Post From Top Race Billion

Recent Stories

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

22 minutes ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

46 minutes ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

59 minutes ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

13 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

13 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

13 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

13 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World