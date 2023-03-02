UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Encounter With Lavrov Urged New START Resumption, Whelan's Release - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023

Blinken in Encounter With Lavrov Urged New START Resumption, Whelan's Release - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to resume its participation in the New START Treaty and pressed for ex-marine Paul Whelan's release during a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the G20 sidelines in India Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Blinken also reaffirmed that the United States would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," the report said, citing US officials.

The meeting lasted about 10 minutes, according to the US officials. It marked the first time that Blinken and Lavrov had had an in-person conversation since the start of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

