Blinken in First Call With New Turkish Colleague Emphasizes Need for Sweden to Join NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first telephone conversation with newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first telephone conversation with newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"They also highlighted the importance of NATO unity, and Secretary Blinken emphasized the need for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance as soon as possible," Miller said in a statement.

The two also discussed a range of regional matters and the importance of bilateral relationship, including defense cooperation, the statement added.