UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken In First Phone Call With Saudi Counterpart

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:31 PM

Blinken in first phone call with Saudi counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed "common challenges" faced by Washington and Riyadh in his first phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, state media said Saturday

Riyadh (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed "common challenges" faced by Washington and Riyadh in his first phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, state media said Saturday.

Bin Farhan congratulated Blinken on his appointment and said Riyadh looked forward to working with Washington, said the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The kingdom was keen to cooperate with President Joe Biden's US administration to uphold "security and stability" in the region, it said.

Blinken and bin Farhan also discussed the "historical and strategic relations" between the two countries, the agency added.

Saudi Arabia reacted to Biden's decisions by welcoming his "commitment to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and counter threats against it," SPA said.

Related Topics

Washington Riyadh Saudi Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

17 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

17 minutes ago

Chad ruling party backs Deby bid for sixth term

9 seconds ago

‘We are helpless since Imran Khan assumed the po ..

34 minutes ago

Nine Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured by Afghan ..

11 seconds ago

Compromise on corruption against PTI philosophy: S ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.