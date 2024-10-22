Blinken In Israel To Push For Gaza Truce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israel's prime minister Tuesday to push for a ceasefire in Gaza after his administration called for an end to the war in Lebanon "as soon as possible".
His meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials come as Israel weighs its response to Iran's October 1 missile attack.
In Lebanon, Israel hit an area of south Beirut housing the country's largest public health facility, killing 13 people, according to the health ministry.
The Rafic Hariri Hospital, located outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, sustained minor damage in the strike which flattened four nearby buildings, an AFP correspondent reported.
Previous US efforts to end the Gaza war and contain the regional fallout have failed, as did a bid spearheaded by President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to secure a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.
After Israel, Blinken will visit Jordan on Wednesday and discuss humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, an official on the plane with him said.
Blinken also plans to speak to Israeli leaders about the expected strike on Iran and discourage any move that could massively escalate regional conflict, the official said.
