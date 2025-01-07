Blinken In Japan After Rift On Steel Deal
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Japan on Tuesday for talks expected to address North Korean missile launches, but President Joe Biden's blocking of a steel deal is straining the allies' warm ties.
business groups say Biden's decision could have a chilling effect on investment in the world's largest economy, where leaders across the political divide have called for closer ties with Japan to counter a rising China.
With two weeks left before president-elect Donald Trump takes over, the top US diplomat arrived in Tokyo from Seoul late Monday on what is likely his final tour.
Biden has called nurturing US alliances a top priority -- but days before Blinken's trip, he blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9-billion takeover of long-struggling US Steel, citing national security concerns.
In response, the two companies filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Biden administration's "illegal interference" in the transaction.
Nippon Steel chair Eiji Hashimoto on Tuesday slammed "Biden's unjust decision" and said the companies were committed to fight for their merger.
"We're certain the lawsuit will reveal a set of facts that clearly violate the constitution and the law, so I believe we have a chance of winning," he told reporters.
Trump, who takes office on January 20, "wants to make manufacturing strong again, and once again enrich the lives and future of manufacturing workers", Hashimoto added.
"This is exactly in line with what we're doing."
- Investment 'concerns' -
Nippon Steel had touted the takeover as a lifeline for a US company long past its heyday, but opponents warned that the Japanese owners would slash jobs.
Biden had criticised the deal for months, while holding off on a move that could hurt ties with Tokyo.
In their suit, US and Nippon Steel argued that Biden had blocked the deal for purely political reasons by ignoring the rule of law to gain favour with workers' unions.
Blinken had a sushi breakfast at a famous fish market on Tuesday and will later meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who said Monday that the United States should "explain clearly" the security concerns cited by Biden.
"There are concerns being raised within Japan's industrial world over future Japan-US investment," Ishiba warned.
Protectionist measures are expected to intensify under Trump, who in his last term exited a nascent Pacific-wide trade pact and has vowed to use tariffs to protect US industry.
Separately, Blinken is expected to discuss a flare-up in tensions on North Korea, which on Monday test-fired a missile into the sea just as the US politician was visiting fellow ally South Korea.
Blinken had been in Seoul in part to push to preserve three-way cooperation by the United States, Japan and South Korea.
Conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has pushed to turn the page on historical tension with Japan, but he was impeached after he stunned South Korea last month with a failed attempt to impose martial law.
"It's in the strategic interest of each of our countries not just to sustain this trilateral cooperation, but to grow it in the years ahead," Blinken told reporters in Seoul.
Recent Stories
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
More Stories From World
-
North Korea's Kim says new missile will deter 'rivals'50 seconds ago
-
Blinken in Japan after rift on steel deal56 seconds ago
-
US lawmakers certify Trump win, four years after Capitol riot1 minute ago
-
Olmo situation overshadowing Barca bid for Spanish Super Cup1 minute ago
-
Giannis triple-double propels Bucks over Raptors1 minute ago
-
'Comeback' queen Demi Moore 'has always been here,' says director21 minutes ago
-
Tensions mount in Venezuela ahead of Maduro swearing-in21 minutes ago
-
US records its first human death from bird flu21 minutes ago
-
N. Korea leader says new hypersonic missile system can deter Pacific 'rivals'31 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigators seek new warrant to arrest President Yoon41 minutes ago
-
10 gunmen dead in clash with Mexico security forces51 minutes ago
-
Blinken says US-Japan ties rock solid despite rift over steel deal51 minutes ago