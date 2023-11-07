Open Menu

Blinken In Japan For Gaza-dominated G7 Meet

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers set to seek a common line on Gaza as calls mount for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken made no public comment as he arrived for the two days of discussions in Tokyo following his latest whirlwind tour of the middle East.

The Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people -- including more than 4,000 children.

A key ally of Israel, the United States has resisted calling for a ceasefire, insisting that Israel has the right to respond -- though Washington has called for pauses in the fighting.

In Turkey on Monday, Blinken said Washington was working "very aggressively" to expand aid for trapped civilians.

"I think we will see in the days ahead that the assistance can expand in significant ways," Blinken added, without providing details.

US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed the potential for "tactical pauses," the White House said.

But Netanyahu on Monday vowed no let-up in the war to destroy Hamas.

France was the only G7 member to vote in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution last month seeking an immediate "humanitarian truce".

The United States voted against while Japan, Britain, Italy, Germany and Canada all abstained.

France said in a statement announcing Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's attendance in Tokyo that the meeting would discuss "the need to respond to the needs of civilian populations in Gaza and to respect international humanitarian law."

