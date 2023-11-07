Open Menu

Blinken In Japan For Gaza-dominated G7 Meet

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Blinken in Japan for Gaza-dominated G7 meet

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers set to seek a common line on Gaza as calls mount for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Arriving for two days of discussions in Tokyo following his latest whirlwind tour of the middle East, Blinken was set to "brief his counterparts on his trip...

and progress on delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and efforts to contain the conflict," a senior State Department official said.

The Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel according to Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people -- including more than 4,000 children.

