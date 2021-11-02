Blinken in Meeting With Lebanese Premier Urges Reforms, Free Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Glasgow on Tuesday called for reforms and free and fair elections in the middle Eastern country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"(Blinken) encouraged the Prime Minister to implement reforms to rescue the country and restore international confidence," Price said. "The Secretary also emphasized the importance of holding free and fair elections in the spring of 2022."

In addition, the secretary reiterated Washington's commitment to continue working with Lebanon for peace and prosperity in the region, according to the statement,