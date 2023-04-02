UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Phone Call With Lavrov Demanded Release Of Gershkovich, Whelan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded the immediate release of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, in custody over espionage, and US citizen Paul Whelan, serving a prison term in Russia on espionage charges since 2018, the US State Department said on Sunday.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.

S. citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release. Secretary Blinken further urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan," the department said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed further work of their diplomatic missions.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work," the statement read.

