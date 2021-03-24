UrduPoint.com
Blinken In Speech To NATO Accuses Russia Of Disinformation, Eroding Trust In Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his speech at the NATO headquarters in Brussels accused Russia of engaging in disinformation campaigns to erode confidence in elections and undermine trust in vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his speech at the NATO headquarters in Brussels accused Russia of engaging in disinformation campaigns to erode confidence in elections and undermine trust in vaccines.

"The second category is non-military threats from many of the same countries - the technological, economic and informational tactics that threaten our security," Blinken said. "These include the use of disinformation campaigns and weaponized corruption to fuel distrust on our democracies, and cyber attacks that target our critical infrastructure and steal intellectual property - from China's blatant economic coercion of Australia to Russia's use of disinformation to erode confidence in elections and in safe effective vaccines."

