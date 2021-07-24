UrduPoint.com
Blinken In Talks With Iraqi Counterpart Reaffirms US Support To Secure Iraq - State Dept.

Sat 24th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Washington reiterated that the United States remains committed to assisting Iraq in achieving a secure and stable future, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein today on the margins of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC," Price said in a press release. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hussein reviewed the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA)...The Secretary reiterated that the United States remains committed to assisting the Government of Iraq to achieve a secure, stable, and prosperous future.

Blinken conveyed support for Iraq's anti-corruption and economic reform efforts, Price said.

On Thursday, US and Iraq defense officials met at the Pentagon to discuss the presence of US forces in Iraq. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al Araji participated in the meeting as well.

Media reported earlier this week that US President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on Monday and the two are expected to announce plans for the United States to end its combat mission in Iraq and switch to an advisory role by the end of the year.

There are currently some 2,500 US troops in Iraq and a drawdown is not expected as part of the new plan.

