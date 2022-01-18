UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Talks With Lavrov Will Urge Russia To De-Escalate - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:26 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva is going to urge Moscow to de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

The two top diplomats are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday.

"At that meeting, Secretary Bilinken will urge Russia to take immediate steps to de-escalate," Psaki told a press briefing.

Blinken is going to highlight very clearly that there is a diplomatic path forward, she added.

