Blinken In Talks With Turkish Counterpart Urges Turkey Not To Retain S-400s - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:32 PM

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Turkey Not to Retain S-400s - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Ankara not to retain the Russian S-400 defense system, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Ankara not to retain the Russian S-400 defense system, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system," Price said in a readout of a meeting between the two diplomats.

