Blinken In Talks With Turkish Counterpart Urges Turkey Not To Retain S-400s - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:32 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Ankara not to retain the Russian S-400 defense system, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday
"Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system," Price said in a readout of a meeting between the two diplomats.