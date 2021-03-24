Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Turkey Not to Retain S-400s - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Ankara not to retain the Russian S-400 defense system, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system," Price said in a readout of a meeting between the two diplomats.