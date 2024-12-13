Blinken In Talks With Turkiya's Top Diplomat
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began talks with Turkiya's top diplomat Friday after reassurances that Ankara would never allow any let-up in the fight against militants in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.
Blinken began meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at 9:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), a US official said.
He flew into the Turkish capital late Thursday and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than an hour at the VIP lounge inside Ankara airport, a US official said.
During their talks, Erdogan said Turkiya would never ease up in the fight against militants from the Islamist State (IS) group in Syria.
Turkiya, he said, would take "preventive measures against all terrorist organisations, primarily the PKK/PYD/YPG and ISIS (IS) terrorist organisations, operating in Syria and posing a threat to Turkiya, primarily for its own national security".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From World
-
Blinken in talks with Turkiya's top diplomat6 minutes ago
-
China FM says 'deeply concerned' about Syria in talks with Egypt counterpart16 minutes ago
-
Macron expected to name new French PM after deadlock36 minutes ago
-
Ukraine facing 'massive' Russian attack on energy sector: ministry46 minutes ago
-
Filipina on Indonesia death row says planned transfer 'miracle'56 minutes ago
-
China launches 5 experiment satellites1 hour ago
-
Breakthrough brings body heat-powered wearable devices closer to reality1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister received a phone call from the EU High Representative1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia invests in Algae-Based Biostimulants to enhance food security1 hour ago
-
G7 to meet on Syria, government pledges 'rule of law'1 hour ago
-
Shura Council participates in preparatory meetings of Arab Parliament committees1 hour ago
-
UAE Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputies congratulate Saudi Leadership on hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup1 hour ago