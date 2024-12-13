Open Menu

Blinken In Talks With Turkiya's Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Blinken in talks with Turkiya's top diplomat

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began talks with Turkiya's top diplomat Friday after reassurances that Ankara would never allow any let-up in the fight against militants in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

Blinken began meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at 9:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), a US official said.

He flew into the Turkish capital late Thursday and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than an hour at the VIP lounge inside Ankara airport, a US official said.

During their talks, Erdogan said Turkiya would never ease up in the fight against militants from the Islamist State (IS) group in Syria.

Turkiya, he said, would take "preventive measures against all terrorist organisations, primarily the PKK/PYD/YPG and ISIS (IS) terrorist organisations, operating in Syria and posing a threat to Turkiya, primarily for its own national security".

