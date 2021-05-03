UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken In UK As G7 Foreign Ministers Resume In-person Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:17 PM

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

Britain this week hosts the first face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Britain this week hosts the first face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Covid-secure gathering in London will prepare the ground for a G7 summit in southwest England next month, which will mark Joe Biden's inaugural visit to Europe as US president.

Many of the G7 nations have rallied to India's aid as the world's most populous democracy confronts a terrifying surge of coronavirus cases, although the pandemic is ebbing elsewhere in the West thanks to mass vaccination drives.

After its Brexit withdrawal from the European Union, Britain is reorienting its foreign policy towards the Asia-Pacific region, and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will also play host this week to ministers from Australia, South Korea and the ASEAN bloc.

More generally, Raab said, "we'll be taking action to ensure fair access to vaccines around the world, setting global girls' education targets, agreeing ambitious action on climate change and developing new measures to prevent famine".

However, Britain is facing an outcry from campaigners after slashing its aid budget, with United Nations agencies including the children's arm UNICEF warning of a devastating impact for millions of people around the world.

But like others in the G7, Britain says it must cope with budget pressures brought on by enormous spending to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the group promises funding towards equitable vaccine access for poorer countries.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the EU. In addition to the Asia-Pacific guests, South Africa will attend this week and June's summit.

The last in-person meeting of foreign ministers from the world's leading economic powers took place in the seaside resort of Dinard, northwest France, in April 2019.

When the G7 ministers reconvene for formal talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will have an on-site testing facility and Perspex screens to separate them in meetings, and Britain has enforced limits on the size of each delegation.

"The meetings will be a demonstration of how to conduct diplomatic business safely and successfully as we recover from the pandemic," the Foreign Office said.

Britain is also gearing up to host the UN's next climate change summit, COP 26, in Glasgow in November.

"The pandemic and the climate crisis are the latest reminders that we are bound together in a global community," Barks-Ruggles said, after Biden restored the United States to global climate talks on replacing former president Donald Trump.

"Our history of shared values with our G7 partners will be a firm base as we work to meet these global challenges," the US official added.

Related Topics

India World Foreign Office Australia United Nations Business Education Europe Canada Democracy Budget France European Union Visit Trump Germany London Glasgow Italy Japan South Africa South Korea United States Colombian Peso Brexit April June November 2019 From Allied Rental Modarba Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

17 minutes ago

Austria's newest citizens reclaim birthright stole ..

2 minutes ago

A 'constant wrench': parenthood from behind bars

2 minutes ago

PMSA rescues capsized boat

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 lives, infects 4,213 more peopl ..

11 minutes ago

Syria's Assad, 2 Other Candidates Approved to Run ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.