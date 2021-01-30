UrduPoint.com
Blinken, India Foreign Minister Discuss Expanding Indo-Pacific Cooperation - State Dept.

Sat 30th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar talked over the telephone about strengthening collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region via the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"The Secretary underscored India's role as a preeminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad," the readout said.

"Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity."

Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed the coronavirus vaccination efforts, regional developments, as well as further steps in enhancing bilateral ties.

India and the United States have been deepening their defense partnership over the years amid the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific region. The former Trump administration had friendly relations with the current Indian government as did the Obama administration.

