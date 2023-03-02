UrduPoint.com

Blinken, India Minister Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation, Ukraine At G20 - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:34 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed efforts to expand defense industrial cooperation, mitigate impacts of the Ukraine conflict, and improve food and energy security at the G20 meeting on Thursday, according to a release

"They spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defense industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women's economic empowerment," US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a release.

Price added that Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed how to mitigate the global impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the launch of the Critical and Emerging Technology initiative, and regional issues.

The G20 meeting in New Delhi commenced on Wednesday.

