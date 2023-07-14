Open Menu

Blinken, Indonesian Counterpart Discuss ASEAN, Myanmar, Afghanistan At Strategic Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno L.P. Marsudi, discussed bilateral and multilateral issues, including ASEAN, Myanmar, and Afghanistan, during the Second Ministerial Strategic Dialogue in Jakarta, according to a joint statement published on Friday.

"At the 2023 U.S.-Indonesia Ministerial Strategic Dialogue, Secretary Blinken and Minister Retno discussed progress in the bilateral relationship. In terms of political cooperation, both sides exchanged views on innovative means to elevate bilateral relations and build institutional connections," the statement said.

The two talked about economic cooperation, strengthening supply chains, advancing energy transition, and furthering maritime, health, and defense cooperation between the two countries. They also addressed regional and multilateral issues of common concern and interest, including Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship, as well as the situation in Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The two ministers also welcomed a framework arrangement between the US Department of Defense and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense on research, recovery, identification, and repatriation of the remains of American soldiers from World War II in the Regency of Morotai Islands of Indonesia, the statement added.

"Finally, Secretary Blinken and Minister Retno appreciated the ongoing discussions to increase visa validity and stay permits for U.S. and Indonesian diplomats and official passport holders, respectively for five years," the statement said.

They also agreed to explore the possibility of further expanding bilateral partnership ahead of the upcoming 75th anniversary of establishing of bilateral relations in 2024, it added.

