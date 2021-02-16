Blinken, Indonesian Foreign Minister Share 'Deep Concern' on Myanmar - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi shared a "deep concern" over the military coup in Myanmar and discussed Jakarta's efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," Price said. "The two leaders expressed deep concern over the coup in Burma. Secretary Blinken also thanked Minister Retno for her important work to bring peace to Afghanistan."

Blinken applauded Marsudi's leadership as a positive role model for women and girls, and noted that as the world's largest Muslim-majority country, Indonesia had unique insights that it could offer Afghans in their efforts to achieve a political settlement, the readout said.

" Secretary Blinken affirmed the growing significance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership to the prosperity and security of both nations, and pledged to further strengthen the broad range of our bilateral ties," Price said.

Blinken and Marsudi also discussed opportunities for increased trade and investment between the United States and Indonesia. Blinken agreed on the key role that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) played in the Indo-Pacific region and stressed the importance of preserving a free and open South China Sea, the readout added.