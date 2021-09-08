Blinken Invites Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has invited Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to visit Washington soon to discuss the two countries' bilateral relations, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday to continue conversations following Prime Minister Bennett's recent visit and to exchange Rosh Hashanah greetings. The Secretary and the Minister discussed the importance of the US- Israel bilateral relationship, and Secretary Blinken invited Minister Lapid to visit Washington soon," the State Department said in a release.

Both diplomats have underscored the importance of holding consultations on regional and security topics, including on Afghanistan, Iran and China, the release added.

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in August, the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Washington and Tel Aviv had developed a comprehensive strategy to halt Iran's aggressive behavior in the middle East to permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.