UrduPoint.com

Blinken Invites Israeli Counterpart To Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Blinken Invites Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has invited Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to visit Washington soon to discuss the two countries' bilateral relations, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday to continue conversations following Prime Minister Bennett's recent visit and to exchange Rosh Hashanah greetings. The Secretary and the Minister discussed the importance of the US- Israel bilateral relationship, and Secretary Blinken invited Minister Lapid to visit Washington soon," the State Department said in a release.

Both diplomats have underscored the importance of holding consultations on regional and security topics, including on Afghanistan, Iran and China, the release added.

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in August, the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Washington and Tel Aviv had developed a comprehensive strategy to halt Iran's aggressive behavior in the middle East to permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran China Washington Nuclear Visit Tehran Middle East August From

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

48 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

48 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

44 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coord ..

UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coordinated Response to Crisis - Sp ..

44 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 ..

Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adopti ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.