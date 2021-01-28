Blinken, Iraq Foreign Minister Discuss Strategic Dialogue, Reforms - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first phone conversation with Iraq Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the two countries' Strategic Dialogue and commercial ties, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"They discussed follow-up to the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement," the statement said.

Blinken encouraged his counterpart and the Iraqi government to continue efforts to address the demands of the Iraqi people for a more equitable and just nation, and expressed support for the proposed early elections this year, the release also said.

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate with Iraq on the economic challenges facing the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, on helping Iraq enact fundamental economic reforms,and enhancing bilateral relations, the statement added.