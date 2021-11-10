Blinken, Iraq President Discuss Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih about the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih today to express his condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi's residence.

Secretary Blinken discussed how this attack was also an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state. Secretary Blinken reiterated that our partnership with the Iraqi government and people is steadfast," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

A drone targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad on Sunday, but he survived the assassination attempt with slight injuries. Iraqi authorities on Tuesday agreed to arrest three members of a Shiite faction in connection with the attack, the Shafaq news agency reported.