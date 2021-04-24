(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during a call agreed recent attacks on coalition forces represent a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to the stability of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). The Secretary discussed the continued attacks on Iraqi, US, and Coalition forces, including the April 14 attack on the Erbil International Airport. The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that these attacks represent an egregious violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Price said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Erbil International Airport, located in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, was attacked with a drone carrying TNT. The attack targeted the international coalition forces facility at the airport. There were no deaths or injuries associated with the explosion.

The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is a region of Iraq in which the Kurds - a distinct ethnic, cultural, and linguistic group located in parts of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran - practice relative political autonomy. Kurdish forces in the area have gained international attention in recent years for their fight against the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) in the region.