Blinken, Israeli Defense Minister Discuss Security, Bilateral Cooperation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met in Jerusalem on Tuesday to discuss security and bilateral cooperation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"In their first meeting since Defense Minister Gallant assumed his role, they discussed the enduring US commitment to Israel's security and the strength of the US-Israel bilateral relationship," Price said in a statement.

Blinken reiterated US commitment to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and to deepening cooperation with Israel in the face of the fuller set of challenges Tehran poses, the statement read.

The secretary also condemned the terrorist attacks that Israel has faced in recent days, Price added.