Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Discuss Russia, Iran - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Iran and discussed Iran and the possibility of what he called was the "further Russian aggression against Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony  Blinken spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid today," Price said. "(The two men discussed) the risks of further Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as the challenges posed by Iran."

Blinken and Lapid also discussed a range of regional and global challenges, Price added.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement -  formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - that stipulated Iran must scale back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States, China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom plus Germany, the European Union and Iran signed the nuclear agreement.

Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord after the US withdrawal. The seventh round of talks to revive the nuclear agreement began in late November 2020.

