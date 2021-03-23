UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss China, Libya During NATO Ministerial - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:47 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Do Maio on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Brussels and discussed China, Afghanistan and Libya among other pressing issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Do Maio on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Brussels and discussed China, Afghanistan and Libya among other pressing issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed the work the United States and Italy are undertaking together to revitalize NATO, including supporting NATO 2030, and as part of the Global Coalition's efforts to defeat ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia]," Price said in a statement. "They also shared views on the challenges from China, the NATO Alliance's future in Afghanistan, and how best to support political reform in Libya."

Blinken and De Maio also expressed their commitment to strengthen the US-Italy bilateral partnership as well as US-EU cooperation, Price added.

More Stories From World

