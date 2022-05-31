Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Food Insecurity - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Italian counterpart discussed efforts to support Ukraine during Russia's special military operation and underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Italian counterpart discussed efforts to support Ukraine during Russia's special military operation and underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed Russia's brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine and affirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and others suffering from the effects of the war. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity," Price said in a statement.

Numerous countries and international organizations are calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports to release the grain stuck in warehouses in an effort to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the State Department said the United States will maintain the sanctions it has imposed on Russia even if the latter unblocks Ukraine's sea ports to allow for grain exports. Russia denies blocking sea ports, saying Ukraine needs to remove the mines it deployed in the Black Sea to clear the ports.