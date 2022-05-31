UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support For Ukraine, Food Insecurity - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Food Insecurity - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Italian counterpart discussed efforts to support Ukraine during Russia's special military operation and underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Italian counterpart discussed efforts to support Ukraine during Russia's special military operation and underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed Russia's brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine and affirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and others suffering from the effects of the war. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity," Price said in a statement.

Numerous countries and international organizations are calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports to release the grain stuck in warehouses in an effort to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the State Department said the United States will maintain the sanctions it has imposed on Russia even if the latter unblocks Ukraine's sea ports to allow for grain exports. Russia denies blocking sea ports, saying Ukraine needs to remove the mines it deployed in the Black Sea to clear the ports.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Price United States From

Recent Stories

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM ..

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM under Article-6

32 seconds ago
 Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut ..

Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut its gas supply June 1

34 seconds ago
 EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Jo ..

EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Joint Defense Procurement - Pres ..

37 seconds ago
 Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violen ..

Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violence, Extremism With New Zealand ..

38 seconds ago
 UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Mis ..

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Its Submarines

6 minutes ago
 FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX ..

FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Stat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.