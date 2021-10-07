US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed over the telephone North Korea, climate change and other issues, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared their concerns about the DPRK's (North Korea's) nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through US-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Motegi also discussed the US-Japan bilateral relations and emphasized issues concerning security, the statement said.

The two officials agreed that the United States and Japan share the continuing commitment to address climate change issue, the statement added.