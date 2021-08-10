Blinken, Japanese Security Adviser Discuss Denuclearization of North Korea - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Security Adviser Akiba Takeo discussed issues such as cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of their meeting.

"The Secretary and the National Security Advisor also noted the importance of trilateral U.S.

-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said on Monday.

Blinken and Takeo also discussed their shared opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo in the South China Sea and the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two leaders pledged to maintain peace and stability and respect international law, including freedom of navigation in and over the South China Sea.