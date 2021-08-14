Blinken, Kazakh Counterpart Discuss Security Situation in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Kazakh counterpart over the telephone about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi on August 13 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan," Price said on Friday.

The discussion occurred amid a redeployment of US forces to Kabul to aid the evacuation of Americans and Afghan Special Immigrant visa applicants who aided the United States in the war effort.

Blinken updated Tileuberdi about the United States' plans to reduce its civilian footprint in Kabul, while emphasizing that Washington remains committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Afghan government.

Blinken and Tileuberdi also talked about the ongoing coronavirus pandmic and pledged to remain in close contact on the key issues going forward.