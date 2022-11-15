UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Kenyan President Discuss Peace Efforts In DRC, Ethiopia - State Dept.

Published November 15, 2022

Blinken, Kenyan President Discuss Peace Efforts in DRC, Ethiopia - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenyan President William Ruto spoke by phone to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"Secretary Blinken spoke with President Ruto on November 13 to discuss ongoing efforts to bring peace to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and northern Ethiopia," Price said in a readout of the talks.

Both sides expressed commitment to coordinating efforts to address regional security challenges, he added.

The unstable security situation in the eastern DRC has led to a large number of refugees seeking asylum in neighboring Uganda, where nearly 100,000 have arrived since January 2022.

Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

