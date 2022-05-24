Blinken, Kuleba Discuss $40Bln Aid Package, Ways to Export Ukrainian Grain - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the latest US aid package for the country and ways to deliver Ukraine's grain to international markets amid Russia's special military operation in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their May 15 meeting in Berlin," Price said in a statement. "The Secretary noted the global food security crisis resulting from President Putin's brutal war requires a global response, and they discussed potential means to export Ukraine's grain to international markets."

The two top diplomats also discussed details of the $40.1 billion of funding for Ukraine, signed by US President Joe Biden on May 21, the statement said.